Fatal crash closes Highway 14 near Oregon, authorities say

A fatal crash Thursday morning has Highway 14 near Oregon closed in both directions, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
One death is being reported in the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14, south of Waterman Road in the town of Rutland, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. and a detour still was being used more than 2 hours later involving County A, County MM and Rome Corners Road, the state Department of Transportation reported.
This story will be updated.