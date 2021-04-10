Farm trailer causes $30,000 in damage trying to get by bank drive-thru in Sun Prairie

A farm trailer got stuck between the drive-thrus of a bank in Sun Prairie Saturday morning causing $30,000 in damage, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue said.

Sun Prairie fire and police responded to the Summit Credit Union, 1333 W. Main St., at around 9:30 a.m. and found the trailer stuck, Sun Prairie fire Capt. Corey Quinn said. The driver was trying to get through the drive-thru when the trailer hit the pillars and an ATM.

Brick and debris from the damaged wall fell onto a car in an adjacent drive-thru, which damaged the car and pinned a person inside, Quinn said. Firefighters were able to remove the car from the damage.

Prairie Land Towing assisted with removing the trailer, which was also damaged, from the scene.

No injuries were reported. Sun Prairie fire surveyed the bank and found the structural integrity of the building was not compromised.

