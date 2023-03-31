A 39-year-old man who was shot multiple times on Madison's Far West Side on Thursday morning died at the scene, and two people were arrested within hours of the shooting, Madison police said.

"A motive is unclear at this time; however, our investigation revealed that there was an ongoing conflict between the victim and the suspects," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday. The nature of the conflict was not yet known, he said.

Barnes said officers were dispatched to 7933 Tree Lane for a shooting in the parking lot about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, arriving within two minutes of the incident. A neighborhood resource officer normally assigned to the building happened to be off work that day, Barnes said, but the officer was still able to help provide video surveillance footage.

The site is the location of Heartland Housing of Chicago's $11.7 million apartment building aimed at providing permanent housing with support services for 45 of the city's neediest homeless families. Opened in June 2018, the facility represented the city's second big experiment with a "housing first" approach to homelessness, but it has also required much police attention, often involving nonresidents, and has been designated a chronic nuisance.

Barnes said he couldn't say why the shooting happened outside that particular building but said the location "was part of the motive" for the shooting. "It's going to take a little bit more work to say before we can say what the definitive 'why,' why the both of them got there yesterday," Barnes said.

Officers provided aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The death is Madison's second homicide of 2023 and the first to involve a firearm.

Information gathered at the scene led to the identification of Jarvyous Davis and Charles Washington-White as suspects, and they were arrested within three hours of the shooting with the assistance of Sun Prairie police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Barnes said.

Washington-White, 30, who is booked into the Dane County Jail as Charles A. Washington, is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis, 30, is tentatively charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and aiding a felon.

According to court records, Davis has an address in Sun Prairie and was already facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident in June in Stoughton, in which he is alleged to have taken a gun belonging to another person during a domestic abuse incident.

Court records from Waukesha County indicate Washington-White, with an address in Milwaukee, has had an active misdemeanor warrant pending against him since 2021. That warrant stems from a bail jumping charge filed in 2018 related to a 2017 charge of driving without a valid license, both of which are still pending. He also has a 2017 felony bail jumping conviction.

Madison police Capt. Dan Nale said a handgun believed to have been involved in the shooting has been recovered from a location near where Davis and Washington were arrested but is awaiting forensic testing.

Dead at the scene

At a news conference Thursday, which occurred after the man had been pronounced dead, Barnes said only that the victim had "very serious injuries."

On Friday, Barnes said he did not say a day earlier that the victim had died because he was leaving that determination to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, which he said had asked him not to release that information until its personnel had completed their work.

"I'm not qualified to deem the person deceased or a homicide," Barnes said. "That's what the medical examiner does, so we've been pretty consistent with that."

Barnes called the violence at the Tree Lane property "very, very concerning" and said police met with stakeholders there yesterday.

The property has seen a high volume of police calls since its opening. The police received 311 calls in the first eight months after it opened in 2018; 455 in 2019; 395 in 2020; 407 in 2021; 357 in 2022; and 91 in the first three months of 2023, records show.

“I think many of us in the city have been working diligently to not let 7933 Tree Lane regress to where we were when it opened in 2018,” said West District Capt. Kelly Beckett. “Obviously, any time there is a homicide at any property, Tree Lane, included, it’s a step back in our problem-solving process.

Candidates respond

The shooting drew responses from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes, who square off in Tuesday’s election.

"I want to thank MPD for their quick response to this tragic incident — the officers who rendered aid to the victim and the detective work that resulted in two individuals in custody,” Rhodes-Conway said.

"The city is aware of issues at this property and there is a staff team in place working to address them,” the mayor said. “Our primary concern is the safety of the residents and the neighborhood."

Reyes, a consultant and former nonprofit executive, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer, held a brief online press conference on Friday afternoon and warned that such incidents can be a sign of future events.

She noted that she had spent time at 7933 Tree Lane while deputy mayor under Paul Soglin to help quell the need for police attention and brought in multiple agencies and entities to try to provide a comprehensive response to problems at the site.

“We were very successful,” she said. “We need a comprehensive approach. I feel like it’s just not happening now. We left too soon.”

Beyond badges

Barnes said the challenge needs a response beyond law enforcement.

"This is not a problem you can arrest your way out of," he said. "It's a problem that's going to take the cooperation of everyone in the community. This is a problem that's going to take the landlords and owners to take some ownership of their property and who you're allowing on that property."

Overall, Barnes said, police have been "working extremely hard on gun violence."

"It's one of our strategic priorities, and I certainly think we're headed in the right direction," he said. "When there are conflicts going on, we need our community to be the cooler head if we're not there. We need you to call early, we need you to call often when you see these conflicts arise, because you just may be preventing a senseless tragedy like the one we saw yesterday, in broad daylight, in an area that's about 100 feet from a playground."

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.