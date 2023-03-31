A man who was shot multiple times on the Far West Side on Thursday morning died of his injuries and two people later were arrested, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 7900 block of Tree Lane around 10:50 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. The Dane County 911 Center said the call came in at 10:47 a.m.

Police attempted to aid the unidentified man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Fryer said in an update to her statement that came hours later.

Information gathered at the scene led to the identification of Jarvyous Davis and Charles Washington-White as suspects, and they later were arrested and jailed with the assistance of Sun Prairie police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Fryer said.

Davis was tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and aiding a felon, while Washington-White was tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree intentional homicide, Fryer said.

In a news conference that occurred after the man had been pronounced dead, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said only that the victim had "very serious injuries."

"It's broad daylight," Barnes said. "There's a playground probably 100 feet from me, and these things certainly have no place in Madison.”

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit, Fryer said.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.