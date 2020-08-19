Far West Side man opens garage door to get newspaper, burglars move in, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burglars quickly took advantage after a man opened the garage door of his Far West Side residence to get the paper on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

But a Sauk Creek Drive neighbor walking her dog saw the three young men in the garage, going through a car and yelled at them, scaring them off at about 8:20 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The residents, both in their 80s, were inside their home and unaware of the burglary in progress in their garage, DeSpain said.

The teens jumped into a black SUV parked in the road when the neighbor yelled: "Hey what are you guys doing? You better get out of here!" DeSpain said.

Police said it did not appear the burglars stole anything, and while officers were on the scene, a man approached them to report that he had just noticed a bunch of items dumped near Sauk Creek Drive and Brule Street, DeSpain said.

The officer went to that location and recovered a number of items that included a laptop computer, wallets, purses, and a backpack containing an empty gun holster, flashlights, multi-tools, and a knife, DeSpain said.