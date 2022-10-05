 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Far West Side home burglarized while resident away in middle of day, Madison police say

A Far West Side home was burglarized Friday while the resident was away in the middle of the day, Madison police reported.

Police sent to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail were told by a residence that she was gone between noon and 1 p.m. Friday and called 911 after returning to find a screen window missing, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The woman said several items were stolen in the burglary, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

