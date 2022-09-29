Far East Side resident finds bullet hole in home while mowing lawn, Madison police say

A Far East Side resident found a bullet hole in their home while mowing the lawn on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 3700 block of Lien Road after the bullet hole was reported. The bullet was recovered at the scene, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.

It hasn’t been determined when the home was hit by the shot and there is no information to indicate that the home was targeted, Eull said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.