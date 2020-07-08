Far East Side residence peppered by gunfire, Madison police say

A Far East Side residence was peppered by gunfire late Tuesday night, but no one was injured, Madison police reported.
Officers responding to multiple calls reporting gunshots in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street shortly before midnight located 10 shell casings and a residence that was struck multiple times, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The residence was unoccupied and no one was injured, Hartman said.
Officers also found a vehicle in the driveway in front of the residence that was hit, Hartman said.
Security video is being collected and reviewed to help in identifying suspects, Hartman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.
