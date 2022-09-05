Far East Side Madison house fire causes $125,000 in damage; no one home at time

A house fire on Madison's Far East Side caused $125,000 in damage but no injuries Saturday night, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 900 block of Tony Drive at about 6:45 by a neighbor who smelled smoke and heard a smoke detector from inside the home.

The fire began in a lower-level bedroom, the Fire Department said, and its cause remains under investigation. No one was home at the time.