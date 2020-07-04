You are the owner of this article.
Far East Side house struck by gunfire early Saturday morning, police say
Far East Side house struck by gunfire early Saturday morning, police say

Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Nobody was injured when a house on the Far East Side was hit with gunfire early Saturday, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at in the 100 block of Emma Court at about 2:15 a.m., police said. 

The officers found evidence the house had been struck by multiple bullets, including some that were close to an adult in the house, police said. Three children were also in the house during the shooting. 

"This appears to be targeted and not random," police said. 

