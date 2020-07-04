Far East Side house struck by gunfire early Saturday morning, police say

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Nobody was injured when a house on the Far East Side was hit with gunfire early Saturday, Madison police said.
Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at in the 100 block of Emma Court at about 2:15 a.m., police said.
The officers found evidence the house had been struck by multiple bullets, including some that were close to an adult in the house, police said. Three children were also in the house during the shooting.
"This appears to be targeted and not random," police said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Howard Hardee | Wisconsin State Journal
Howard Hardee is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has written extensively about government, natural disasters and forest health in northern California.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.