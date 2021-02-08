 Skip to main content
Far East Side homeowner wakes up to see burglar wearing headlamp, Madison police say
A Far East Side homeowner woke up early Monday morning and saw a burglar standing outside his bedroom door wearing a headlamp, Madison police reported.

When the homeowner in the 5300 block Park Meadow Drive woke up about 3:35 a.m. and saw the burglar, that person quickly fled back out through the garage door, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The homeowner told police they may have left their garage door open overnight. Nothing was reported taken, Grigg said.

Madison police offer a few property crime prevention tips.

