Far East Side homeowner wakes up to see burglar wearing headlamp, Madison police say

A Far East Side homeowner woke up early Monday morning and saw a burglar standing outside his bedroom door wearing a headlamp, Madison police reported.
When the homeowner in the 5300 block Park Meadow Drive woke up about 3:35 a.m. and saw the burglar, that person quickly fled back out through the garage door, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
The homeowner told police they may have left their garage door open overnight. Nothing was reported taken, Grigg said.
Madison police offer a few property crime prevention tips.
Teen arrested for Fox River Mall fatal shooting tops recent notable crime news