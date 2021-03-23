Far East Side homeowner hears crash, later finds window damage, bullet in can in pantry, police say

A Far East Side homeowner heard a crash early Sunday morning, then later found bullet damage to her kitchen window and a bullet lodged in a can of food in the pantry, Madison police reported.

The homeowner in the 1600 block of Mendota Street told police she heard the crash between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, then later Sunday discovered the bullet had traveled through her kitchen window and lodged in the can, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

A neighbor told the investigating officer they heard about 10 to 15 gunshots around the same time frame as the homeowner, possibly originating from the 1600 block of North Stoughton Road, Grigg said.

There were no other report of shots from the area around that time and no injuries have been reported, Grigg said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

