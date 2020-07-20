You are the owner of this article.
Far East Side home shot up early Monday, Madison police say
Far East Side home shot up early Monday, Madison police say

A Far East Side home was shot up early Monday morning, with bullets entering two bedrooms that were occupied, Madison police reported.

Some in the home in the 200 block of Acewood Boulevard hit the floor when the shooting started shortly before 4 a.m., but despite many people being inside, there were no reported injuries, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A second home was hit by one bullet, and a parked car was struck by gunfire, DeSpain said.

Officers recovered around 20 shell casings in the road, DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported seeing a smaller, newer-model SUV, with its headlights off, driving fast from the scene, DeSpain said.

