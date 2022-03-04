Far East Side couple awakened by would-be burglar shattering glass door, Madison police say

A Far East Side couple was awakened by a would-be burglar shattering a glass door early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

The couple called police about 12:50 a.m. Friday after hearing a loud banging sound outside their home in the 6300 block of Sharpsburg Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The couple went to check out the sound and found their sliding glass door was shattered, Fryer said.

Nothing was taken from their home, and they had a wooden dowel at the base of the door which prevented it from sliding open, likely keeping the burglar outside of the home, Fry said.

No arrest has been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.