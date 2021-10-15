Far East Side car owner confronts would-be catalytic converter thief who pulls gun, flees, Madison police say

A car owner confronted a would-be catalytic converter thief who pulled a gun and fled with a hydraulic jack early Friday morning on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of Grandwood Court and North Walbridge Avenue where the car owner reported that they were sleeping but awoke to a sawing sound and observed a man near their car, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
The car owner ran outside and confronted the man, who produced a handgun and pointed it at the car owner, then removed a hydraulic jack from the car before fleeing in a maroon van driven by another person, Kimberley said.
Police believe the man was in the middle of attempting to steal the catalytic converter from the car, Kimberley told the State Journal.
