Far East Side car owner confronts would-be catalytic converter thief who pulls gun, flees, Madison police say
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A car owner confronted a would-be catalytic converter thief who pulled a gun and fled with a hydraulic jack early Friday morning on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of Grandwood Court and North Walbridge Avenue where the car owner reported that they were sleeping but awoke to a sawing sound and observed a man near their car, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

It only took 90 seconds for three thieves to steal a catalytic converter in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood earlier this month. Surveillance video shows how quickly it was stolen.

The car owner ran outside and confronted the man, who produced a handgun and pointed it at the car owner, then removed a hydraulic jack from the car before fleeing in a maroon van driven by another person, Kimberley said.

Police believe the man was in the middle of attempting to steal the catalytic converter from the car, Kimberley told the State Journal.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

