A mother and son were awoken early Thursday morning to the sound of two men breaking into their home on Madison's Far East Side, Madison police said.
The two men ordered the 60-year-old mother and her 23-year-old son to get on the ground of their apartment on Independence Lane at about 3:30 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.
One of the men struck the son on the head with a pistol, Radovan said.
The men asked the two about the location of money in the home but eventually left the home without taking anything, Radovan said.
The son was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, Radovan said.