Family sues over cold weather death of Georgia man who left Madison Veterans Hospital

The family of a Georgia veteran who died in Madison nearly three years ago when he wandered away from the Veterans Hospital in bitterly cold temperatures filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the federal government, alleging the hospital's negligence led to the man's death.

The adult children of Vance Perry Sr. sued the federal government in the Madison-based U.S. District Court of Western Wisconsin after the 57-year-old mentally ill man walked away from the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital on the Near West Side and was eventually found dead in a Downtown parking garage.

According to the lawsuit, Perry, of Covington, Georgia, was admitted to the Veterans Hospital on Dec. 28, 2017, for ongoing mental health problems, which caused him to experience confusion, disorientation, severe memory problems and other cognitive difficulties.

His mental health problems, which the Veterans Hospital was aware of, put Perry at risk of wandering or going missing, the lawsuit says. The hospital had an assessment for Perry that required staff ensure he got into a taxi or another means of transportation to take him home, according to the lawsuit.