Family of Black man shot by Kenosha police, Jacob Blake, speak at Friday's March on Washington

The father of Jacob Blake Jr., a Black man shot and severely injured by police in Kenosha, told a crowd at Friday's March on Washington that every Black person in America needs to stand up to oppose systemic racism.

Jacob Blake Sr. spoke at the commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that was led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blake's son was shot seven times in the back Sunday by Kenosha police and is paralyzed by his injuries, his family said. He remains hospitalized.

The shooting is the latest flashpoint on race this year and has led to both peaceful and violent protests in Kenosha, including the killing of two people by an armed civilian Tuesday.

"There are two systems of justice in the United States. There's a white system. And there's a Black system," Blake Sr. said. "The Black system ain't doing so well.

"But we're going to stand up. Every Black person in the United States is going to stand up," he said. "We're tired. I'm tired -- of looking at cameras and seeing these young Black and brown people suffering."

The Kenosha police union said Friday that Blake Jr. had a knife and fought with officers, putting one of them in a headlock and shrugging off two attempts to stun him.