Family of 17-year-old shooting victim says police have made arrests

The family of the 17-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Stadium this past weekend said police have arrested multiple "persons of interests" in the case.
Tehesha Williams, the mother of Jovan J. Freeny, said she believes her son was targeted in the shooting outside a large party on the 10 block of Lothrop Street last Saturday. Williams and her daughters described Freeny as an athlete, handyman and "backbone" of the family.
"They took a piece of me away and I'll probably never be the same," Williams said in an interview Wednesday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Freeny Wednesday and confirmed he died of gunshot wounds at a local hospital just after the shooting. Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.
A UW-Madison junior who lives on the corner of Lathrop Street and Chadbourne Avenue, near where the shooting occurred, said residents at a three-story apartment building next door had thrown a loud party Saturday night with as many as 100 guests.
A call to the property manager of the residence was not returned Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was Madison’s fifth homicide of 2021, according to Madison assistant police chief Paige Valenta, who held a press conference earlier this week to detail the incident.