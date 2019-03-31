A man was arrested after entering the home of a family early Sunday morning, Madison Police said.
The 44-year-old male suspect was arrested after a resident heard a loud noise at about 12:30 a.m., checked her security camera and saw the man enter her home on Sherman Avenue before calling police, according to Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
The resident went to an upstairs bedroom with her husband and children after seeing the man.
When police arrived with a K-9, they found the suspect hiding hiding behind the home's opened front door. He "actively resisted" as officers attempted to arrest him, according to Koval's blog.
Officers took him to the Dane County Jail after he was medically cleared at a local hospital. Three officers received minor injuries during the arrest.