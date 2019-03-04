A Madison man who believed he was talking to a police officer on the phone was bilked out of $900, wiring the money to the Dominican Republic.
The scam happened Feb. 23, the 26-year-old man told Madison police.
"He received a call from what appeared to be the Madison Police Department's non-emergency number, 255-2345," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was the victim of a spoofing."
Spoofing is when the caller falsifies information sent to the victim's caller ID display, making the victim feel it's a legitimate call.
"The caller identified himself as 'Officer Kevin Grant," DeSpain said.
The victim was told he had been named as a suspect in some sort of criminal enterprise against a child, and the child's mother said she wouldn't press charges if the Madison man paid $900.
"Confused by all of this, he ended up wiring the requested funds to an address in the Dominican Republic," DeSpain said.
