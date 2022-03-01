Fake federal agent claiming bank accounts problem scams thousands from victim, Madison police say

Someone pretending to be a federal agent scammed thousands of dollars from a person after telling them their bank accounts had been compromised, Madison police reported.

On Monday afternoon, the person reported to Madison police that that they likely had been scammed when someone claiming to be a federal agent called them and said their bank accounts had been compromised, Sgt. Gregory Sosoka said in a statement.

The caller sent the victim photographs of a fake badge and credentials to convince them of their (false) law enforcement status, and used “some common techniques” to convince the victim to purchase multiple thousands of dollars in gift cards and then share the gift card data via text message. The gift cards’ balances were depleted shortly after, Sosoka said.

A short time later, the person told police they received another phone call from someone falsely claiming to be a Madison police officer who was able to mimic the dispatch phone number so it appeared the phone call was legitimate, Sosoka said.

Madison police offered these tips to avoid such scams:

Consider third-party confirmation of information like officers' names and incident report numbers. This can help you confirm whether or not you have spoken to a real law enforcement officer; and can be done simply, with a call to your local non-emergency dispatcher or by directly contacting the agency the suspected fraudster is claiming to be from.

Gift cards are never a legitimate way to resolve any government-related financial obligations, and any suggestion otherwise should be considered suspicious.

When selling personal belongings or goods in online marketplaces, be weary of potential buyers with new accounts and profiles. Also, be on the lookout when potential buyers create a manufactured sense of urgency when it comes to shipping the goods, when they offer you more than the price you're asking, and when they try to suggest a payment transaction method that is more complicated than necessary. These three tactics are often employed together and will leave a victim without their goods and without payment.

Fraudsters will often target online social apps and websites, and will spend time developing rapport with their victims before convincing them to send money. They oftentimes create that sense of urgency to get their victims to pay large amounts of money. Be cautious about persons you meet online until you're confident you know exactly who they are.

Law enforcement will never call you to tell you have a warrant for your arrest and to demand a monetary payment to resolve the warrant. If you have any questions as to whether or not such a warrant exists, call your local police agency.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

