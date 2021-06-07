Facing possibility of another violent summer, Madison police rolling out crime-reduction strategies

With some data suggesting it could be another violent summer in Madison, the police department’s six districts have come up with summer policing strategies including goals for reducing certain types of crime and, in some cases, de-emphasizing routine traffic stops for minor violations.
Madison remains a comparatively safe mid-size American city, and police statistics show crime overall has not significantly increased in recent years.
But the city has seen alarming increases in gunfire, car thefts and related crimes, especially by juveniles, and Police Chief Shon Barnes’ most recent quarterly report shows big upticks in shots-fired incidents and auto thefts in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2020.
The city, Dane County and other partners are in the midst of rolling out a public health approach to violence that focuses more on prevention and getting at the root causes of crime than on punishment and increasing the number of police officers.
In a similar vein, Barnes, who took over in February, has directed each district to come up with strategies that are largely in line with much of the problem-oriented and community-policing Madison police have long been known for, but for a specific period of time and with specific crime-reduction goals.
District captains were allowed to choose which crimes they’d focus on, although their choices showed the citywide nature of some of Madison’s most troubling crime trends.
At least three districts named burglary and auto thefts as priorities, according to Barnes, including the East District, which also named shootings in homes or apartments as an area of focus.
West District Capt. Tim Patton said the plans also had to include community engagement strategies and ways to improve quality of life. For the latter, his district is focusing on business alarms, which often prove false but end up consuming a lot of officers’ time. Working with business owners to limit that pattern will be one of the district’s priorities, he said.
The plans also require districts to focus on crime metrics and analysis to target interventions where they’re most needed, among other guidelines. Barnes said each district will have a crime analyst assigned to it, with a goal of nipping localized crime sprees in the bud.
“We are definitely drilling down into every case that we get to ensure that we may have a spark here, but that spark will not become a fire,” he said.
All the summer strategies go into effect Monday.
Ambitious goal
Midtown District Capt. Jason Freedman couldn’t remember a time in his 24 years in the department when police have set specific goals for reducing specific types of crimes.
His district’s plan, unveiled Thursday, commits to reducing vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles and burglaries by at least 15% this summer compared to their three-year average.
He’ll have his work cut out for him.
Vehicle thefts have increased every year in Madison since at least 2017, rising from 449 to 744 in 2020. Burglaries have also increased, while there’s been no obvious pattern in the number of crimes categorized as larcenies or thefts.
“It’s going to be very challenging,” Freedman said, but “I think there are opportunities if you interrupt one leg of that crime triangle you can interrupt the other two.”
That “triangle” consists of what officers have been seeing on the ground in recent years: young people who go out at night looking for vehicles that are left running — or vehicle and garage doors that are left open — and then take the vehicles or gain access to homes where they steal car keys and other valuables.
Freedman said that in the Midtown District this year, officers will be doing short-term, unannounced foot patrols in places that have seen a lot of thefts, both to better interact with residents and to make thieves think twice about targeting an area if they know police could show up on foot at any time.
And because the vast majority of such crimes could be prevented if people simply locked up, “We are going to be knocking on doors when we see a garage door open,” he said, checking vehicles to see if they’re locked and looking in vehicle windows to see if people have left valuables out and visible.
Residents who aren’t locking up and taking other precautions will get a bookmark-size “report card” reminding them of the importance of doing so next time.
Hazardous driving
Also included in the Midtown District’s strategy is a focus on “hazardous driving behaviors and not issues related to equipment, registration and etc.”
The strategy notes this is in part because of COVID-19 restrictions aimed at preventing the coronavirus’ spread by limiting close contact between people, including drivers and police.
But “more broadly speaking, we are mindful of concerns over disparities when it comes to non-hazardous traffic citations,” the strategy says.
Traffic stops for expired plates, broken taillights or other infractions not directly related to traffic safety have long been seen by police critics as targeting people of color and the poor.
It was an expired registration tag that prompted police to pull over 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. When they tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, he resisted and tried to flee, and officer Kim Potter shot him to death. Potter, who has since resigned and been charged with manslaughter, said she thought she was firing her Taser.
Freedman said Midtown officers aren’t prohibited from giving tickets for minor violations. But “the issue is hazardous driving,” he said, and the general approach should be issuing a ticket for things like speeding but not more than a warning for things like an expired license.
“We’re not looking to stack tickets on people,” he said.
Barnes said it’s an approach other districts are taking, “and I do see that as something that could be rolled out (citywide),” although he emphasized police will continue to have the ability to ticket people for such violations.
He pointed to racial disparities in violations for not having a valid license or registration, and said the department is looking at hosting a clinic to help people get their driver’s licenses renewed or otherwise in compliance with state law.
“I want to see how it goes throughout the summer first,” he said of limiting police traffic stops for non-hazardous violations.
Barnes said he’d not seen any negative consequences from not enforcing such minor violations during the pandemic.
“The complaints that we get around traffic is around reckless driving, certainly on the Beltline and John Nolen and around East Washington,” he said.
Staffing challenges
Interacting with neighbors and doing foot patrols to increase police visibility is proactive work, and doing it will depend on having enough time away from responding to calls from the public.
That’s been increasingly difficult in recent years as the City Council has declined to add the 18 patrol officers a 2019 department staffing study claimed the department needed at the time and as police have struggled to keep up with calls.
Police have argued that while the number of calls for service has not been increasing — and in 2020, they declined by some 14%, likely due to shutdowns and people staying home during the pandemic — the complexity of those calls and of crime-solving generally has changed. The proliferation of public and private video surveillance, for example, is a major help in solving crimes but also requires a lot of time to review, they say.
In July 2019, former Chief Mike Koval announced plans to move 12 officer positions out of proactive, community engagement units and back to patrol in 2020, citing patrol staffing shortages.
Barnes has also continued the practice of noting in the chief’s daily blog when the department has been on priority-calls-only status, which happens when there are too many calls coming into dispatch for police to handle at once and means officers are only responding to the most serious during that time.
Over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, for example, police were responding to only the most serious calls over five distinct periods of time for a total of more than eight hours.
Barnes said police are always prioritizing calls. But if at the end of the summer police have found that limited time and staffing hurt the department’s ability to carry out its summer plans, “then that’s information that I use to help justify additional police officers,” he said.
