Facing possibility of another violent summer, Madison police rolling out crime-reduction strategies

In a similar vein, Barnes, who took over in February, has directed each district to come up with strategies that are largely in line with much of the problem-oriented and community-policing Madison police have long been known for, but for a specific period of time and with specific crime-reduction goals.

District captains were allowed to choose which crimes they’d focus on, although their choices showed the citywide nature of some of Madison’s most troubling crime trends.

At least three districts named burglary and auto thefts as priorities, according to Barnes, including the East District, which also named shootings in homes or apartments as an area of focus.

West District Capt. Tim Patton said the plans also had to include community engagement strategies and ways to improve quality of life. For the latter, his district is focusing on business alarms, which often prove false but end up consuming a lot of officers’ time. Working with business owners to limit that pattern will be one of the district’s priorities, he said.

The plans also require districts to focus on crime metrics and analysis to target interventions where they’re most needed, among other guidelines. Barnes said each district will have a crime analyst assigned to it, with a goal of nipping localized crime sprees in the bud.