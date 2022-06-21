Expensive power tools stolen during burglary of West Side hardware store, Madison police say

Several expensive power tools were stolen during a burglary of a West Side hardware store early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to Dorn True Value, 1348 S. Midvale Blvd., and found someone had forced entry to the building, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

It was the second time this week the store has been burglarized, and Burglary Crime Unit detectives are working to determine if the two burglaries are connected, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

