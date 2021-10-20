 Skip to main content
Excessive speed causes rear-end crash on Highway 12 that sends man to hospital, Dane County authorities say
Excessive speed caused a rear-end crash Tuesday on Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury that sent a man to a hospital, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 12 at Waterford Street shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Tyler P. Amacher, 31, of Prairie Du Sac, was driving west Highway 12 when he rear-ended a vehicle driven Jeremy E. Moen, 30, of Sauk City. Prior to the crash, a caller had reported that Amacher was speeding and driving recklessly, Schaffer said.

Moen was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, Schaffer said.

Amacher was tentatively charged with reckless driving causing injury, and cited for following too close, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and unsafe lane deviation, Schaffer said.

