Ex-Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus sues school over 2018 expulsion

“He wants to set a precedent so that schools are more careful and more diligent in how they proceed on these cases and not just sort of rushing ahead to judgment when they know for a fact they don’t have all the evidence,” Miltenberg said.

The complaint says that Wisconsin was “seeking to push for harsh male prosecutions in order to remedy its long-standing failure to address sexual assault complaints.” The complaint adds that Cephus’ status as a well-known football player made him “the perfect candidate for the university to prove its investigative efforts and punish accused males in a high-profile way.”

Defendants include Chancellor Rebecca Blank, campus Title IX coordinator Lauren Hasselbacher and the UW System Board of Regents.

The criminal charges stemmed from an incident at Cephus' Madison apartment in April 2018. Cephus engaged in sexual acts with two 18-year-old Wisconsin students, who later said they were raped and too drunk to consent. Cephus said the sex was consensual.

Cephus’ lawyers say in the complaint that the schools’ Title IX investigation was “an egregious miscarriage of justice.” That investigation concluded that Cephus “more likely than not” sexually assaulted the women.