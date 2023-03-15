DETROIT — A former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student will remain in custody and be transported to Wisconsin from Michigan to face a charge of making threats against people at the school.
A federal judge did not grant bond to Arvin Raj Mathur on Tuesday, four days after his arrest at a Detroit-area airport after traveling from Copenhagen.
Mathur, 32, is accused of using email to threaten graduate students, staff or professors at the Madison campus.
“I am coming to Madison next month and I will personally stalk and kill all of your loved ones,” Mathur said in a Feb. 23 email, according to the FBI.
In another email, he threatened to kill children and hide their flesh in “burger meat,” the FBI said.
Mathur's attorney said he is presumed innocent.
