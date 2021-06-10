Ex-teacher charged in hidden camera case to plead guilty, agrees to prison sentence of at least 6 years

Kruchten resigned from his job in February 2020. He is currently in custody at the Sauk County Jail.

A plea hearing in the federal case is scheduled for June 21 before U.S. Chief Judge James Peterson.

If Peterson accepts the plea agreement, the document states, Peterson will be bound to sentence Kruchten to no less than six years in prison. Kruchten may withdraw his guilty plea if Peterson rejects the agreement.

The agreement also states that by pleading guilty, Kruchten is withdrawing several motions he filed, including motions to dismiss most of the charges and a motion to suppress evidence. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker recommended in a ruling on May 28 that Peterson deny the motions, which now will not get final rulings because of the plea agreement.

Under the agreement, Kruchten has also agreed to waive his right to appeal his sentence unless it exceeds 17 years. The charge to which he will plead guilty carries a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

The indictments issued against Kruchten alleged he attempted to create child pornography on Oct. 27, 2019, Oct. 29, 2019, and on Jan. 20, 2019, all in Wisconsin.