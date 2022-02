Ex-Sun Prairie electrical contractor gets 18 months in federal prison for not paying $622,702 in taxes

A former Sun Prairie electrical contractor pled guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison for not paying $622,702 in taxes, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea reported.

Joseph Kott, 44, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for willfully failing to pay income tax and employment tax withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service from 2014-18, O’Shea said.

Peterson also ordered Kott to serve two years of supervised release after he is released from prison and pay restitution of $622,702.08 to the IRS, O’Shea said.

According to the indictment, Kott, a licensed master electrician, had owned and operated Alpha Electric LLC, an electrical installation and service contracting business in Sun Prairie since 2002. He was responsible for all aspects of Alpha's business operations, including accounting, finance, banking, payroll, hiring and firing of employees, paying bills, paying employees, and issuing Forms W-2, O’Shea said.

Kott for 2014-18 failed to pay over a total of $428,966 in withheld income taxes and employment taxes, and failed to pay the employer's matching share of FICA and Medicare taxes totaling another $193,739, O’Shea said.

Peterson at sentencing said the biggest driver for the significant sentence was the need to send a general deterrence message to the public, and especially other employers, to not cheat on paying taxes to the IRS, O’Shea said.

The judge rejected the defense argument that Kott should not be imprisoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Shea said, ordering Kott to report to prison on April 7, 2022.

