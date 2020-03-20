Ex-substitute teacher released with unusual conditions while monitoring program not available amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

A former Verona substitute teacher accused of improperly touching two students was released from jail Thursday after posting bail that was reduced.

Dustin D. Schallert, 30, of Madison, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge Shelley Gaylord and was ordered to stand trial on charges of sexual assault of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 16. He will formally enter pleas to the charges at a later date.

Gaylord agreed to reduce Schallert’s bail from $25,000 to $3,000 at the request of Schallert’s lawyer, Mark Eisenberg. She also agreed to somewhat unusual monitoring of Schallert after his release from bail because a county program normally offered to many defendants is not available due to capacity issues caused by ongoing court-ordered measures to mitigate the possible spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Eisenberg argued that others who faced charges similar to those Schallert faces were subjected to higher bail amounts because they had extensive criminal histories, while Schallert’s criminal record is non-existent.