Ex-substitute teacher released under some unusual conditions while county monitoring program not available

Pretrial Services staff is working from home because of new coronavirus protocols mandating social distancing to keep from spreading the virus. Bailey-Rihn said Thursday that fitting monitoring equipment, such as anklets, to Pretrial Services clients also requires close contact. Instead, she said, judges for now are setting "reasonable terms" and releasing some defendants who might normally be monitored by Pretrial Services.

Clerk of Court Carlo Esqueda said Thursday that the Pretrial Services program is operating close to its capacity. Current clients are not leaving the program, as they normally would, because court functions are partially curtailed due to court-ordered coronavirus protocols, delaying sentencing hearings in some cases indefinitely.

"If they kept getting new referrals without anyone being able to leave the program, it would have quickly become untenable," Esqueda said in an email Thursday.

He said there was some concern about a jail population increase if new defendants who otherwise would be released on signature bonds cannot be admitted to Pretrial Services and end up having to remain in jail.