Ex-Rock County deputy arrested for sexually assaulting multiple children, authorities say

A former Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Monday for sexually assaulting multiple children, the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reported Wednesday.
Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday. Huber worked as a Rock County deputy sheriff from August 2016 through July, when he resigned to avoid an internal investigation, DCI said in a statement.
Huber is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement, two counts of causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, and three counts of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part. The criminal complaint states that Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016, DCI said.
DCI asks anyone with information on this investigation to contact it at 608-266-1621 or via email at report@doj.state.wi.us.
Survivors looking for supportive resources can contact a local sexual assault service provider or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 800-446-6564.
The Rock County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.