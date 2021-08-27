Ex-prison guard gets probation after pleading guilty to misconduct at Oakhill

A former Oakhill Correctional Institution officer charged earlier this year with the alleged sexual assault of an inmate was sentenced Friday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a less serious felony.
Mariah S. Krienke, 36, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office, which carries up to 3½ years of combined prison and extended supervision. She was originally charged in February with second-degree sexual assault and delivering illegal items to an inmate, but those charges were dropped under a plea agreement.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown told Circuit Judge Julie Genovese that he felt the misconduct charge better fit what Krienke did. Genovese agreed and went along with the proposed change of plea and sentence.
Sexual contact between inmates and prison staff members is prohibited by state law because of the unequal power dynamic between inmates and staff, and the possibility that staff could use their power to leverage sex from inmates.
A criminal complaint states Krienke brought cellphones, chewing tobacco, food and nutritional supplements into Oakhill to be sold for her by the inmate, with Krienke and the inmate splitting the proceeds.
The scheme, which occurred in December 2020 and early January 2021, was discovered after Oakhill officials received an anonymous tip that an inmate had a cellphone, which is prohibited at minimum-security Oakhill, the complaint states.
The phone was located on Jan. 6 and investigators found it contained text conversations between the inmate and Krienke that appeared to be about smuggling contraband, along with nude photos of her, the complaint states.
The inmate later told investigators he and Krienke had sex in the kitchen area of the prison after others had left the area.
Krienke declined to speak Friday before she was sentenced, and the inmate, who listened to Friday's hearing by phone, also declined to speak.
Genovese said Krienke's actions put her co-workers at risk and made herself vulnerable to blackmail. Brown said the illicit cellphone alone was a security risk for the prison.