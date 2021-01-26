Ex-office manager charged with theft of more than half-million dollars from Stoughton firm

The QuickBooks program showed the checks as having been paid to the suppliers. Making the situation more difficult to discover, Bierer told police, was that Walker was a family friend and he didn't suspect she would do anything like this.

A spreadsheet provided to police by the Bierers showed that between January 2019 and March 2020, Walker had written fraudulent checks totaling just under $500,000.

They also provided police with screenshots of text message conversations with Walker from March, after the alleged thefts were discovered, in which Walker begged the Bierers not to file charges.

"(Walker's husband) just found out and he is devastated," a message from Walker reads. "He loves you guys and has never wronged you. I do love you and am so deeply sorry."

She also wrote that she had many legal and medical bills and did not want to ask for help, "but that is no excuse. My heart is so broken. I'm not really an evil person."

She continued to vow to repay the Bierers in further messages.