Ex-office manager charged with stealing nearly $600K from Stoughton company

The former office manager of a Stoughton company that provides commissary services to correctional facilities has been charged with stealing nearly $600,000 from the firm over a period of nearly three years, according to court documents.
The criminal complaint charged Melanie M. Walker, also known as Melanie M. Richards, 50, of South Beloit, Illinois, with two counts of felony theft for allegedly doctoring checks purportedly issued to suppliers to make them payable to herself, and regularly inflating her own paycheck.
The alleged fraud occurred between July 2017 and March 2020, when she was fired from Stellar Services after the company’s owners discovered it, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court.
Walker is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4. Her attorney, Mark Eisenberg, declined to comment on the matter on her behalf. In October, the company filed a civil lawsuit against Walker over many of the same allegations. The owners of the company are Ed and Patty Bierer, the lawsuit states.
According to the criminal complaint:
Ed Bierer called Stoughton police on March 16. Looking at checks to suppliers , Bierer found Walker had been writing checks through the company’s QuickBooks accounting program to various suppliers. But she would delete the names of those businesses and hand-write her own name in the payee line.
The QuickBooks program showed the checks as having been paid to the suppliers. Making the situation more difficult to discover, Bierer told police, was that Walker was a family friend and he didn’t suspect she would do anything like this.
A spreadsheet provided to police by the Bierers showed that between January 2019 and March 2020, Walker had written fraudulent checks totaling just under $500,000.
They also provided police with screenshots of text message conversations with Walker from March, after the alleged thefts were discovered, in which Walker begged the Bierers not to file charges.
“(Walker’s husband) just found out and he is devastated,” a message from Walker reads. “He loves you guys and has never wronged you. I do love you and am so deeply sorry.”
She also wrote that she had many legal and medical bills and did not want to ask for help, “but that is no excuse. My heart is so broken. I’m not really an evil person.”
She continued to vow to repay the Bierers in further messages.
But going over payroll with their accountant, the Bierers found that Walker, who was responsible for payroll, also had been paying herself an increased salary, along with commissions that she was not entitled to receive in her job as office manager. Pay overages totaled nearly $90,000 from 2017 to 2020.
Added together, the total loss to the company was $599,308.
