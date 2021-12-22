Ex-Milwaukee County judge who distributed child porn sentenced to 9 years in prison

A former Milwaukee County children's court judge was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography.
The sentence U.S. District Judge James Peterson imposed on Brett R. Blomme, 39, of Cottage Grove, was far from the harshest sentence he could have received and falls below federal sentencing guidelines, but still is nearly twice the five-year mandatory minimum sentence for the crime.
"Nine years is a very serious consequence for a very serious crime that had an effect not only on the victims but on the justice system and the community," Peterson said.
The sentence was driven, Peterson said, not only by Blomme sending others well-selected material that in some cases depicted the sexual assaults of young children, but by evidence in text and chat messages in which Blomme professed a strong interest in sex with young boys. Peterson said he had "serious concerns" that Blomme has an "intractable" attraction to children.
A sentencing memorandum by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Elgersma said investigators found electronic devices that contained "numerous" text messages between Blomme and others in which Blomme discussed his sexual interest in children, and in one message he said he had impersonated a teenager so he could chat with a 14-year-old child. Blomme also "brainstormed" ideas with others, such as becoming a middle school coach, that would get him access to teenagers, Elgersma wrote.
While there isn't evidence beyond Blomme's occasional use of the wi-fi system at the Milwaukee County Courthouse that he used his office for any sexual purposes, Peterson said news that a sitting juvenile court judge had done what Blomme admitted doing would certainly cause those who appeared before Blomme to have retrospective doubts about the decisions he made.
Peterson said the fact that Blomme was a judge at the time he committed his crimes is still a "truly remarkable factor," one that left "a huge stain on the reputation of the judiciary. I can understand why judges are appalled by your conduct," Peterson said.
Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick, who sent a letter to Peterson in August asking that the state court system be considered a victim in the case, said Wednesday that having to shuttle fill-in judges to cover Blomme's cases during his suspension harmed the juvenile court process because participants, like children and parents, need consistency and a relationship with the judge on their case.
Search warrants executed in Blomme's courtroom and chambers also hurt, he said.
"It has left an indelible stain on the courthouse in Milwaukee," Koschnick said.
Blomme was suspended without pay by the state Supreme Court in March following his arrest. He had been on the bench for about eight months, having started work in August 2020 after his election four months earlier to Milwaukee County's Branch 5.
Blomme formally resigned from office on Sept. 1.
In a statement in court, Blomme apologized to the victims who appeared in the materials he distributed and admitted the fact that he was a children's court judge "makes my crimes more disgusting and outrageous."
"All I can say is I did keep my official duties and my criminal behavior separate," he said.
Blomme said he had spent his life in public service helping others. He came to Wisconsin knowing nobody, he said, and built a network of support. But because of his actions, he said, he betrayed the trust of those who believed in him.
"I can only hope that someday those people might forgive me," he said.
Blomme in part blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept him isolated even at work, for causing himself to become sexually preoccupied, anxious and depressed and to lead an unhealthy life that led to him "filling my head with images and videos to make myself whole."
Elgersma wrote in his memorandum that Blomme "truly lived a double life. On the one hand, he was an officer of the court who had a legal and ethical obligation to promote justice. He represented himself as someone who '(fought) for the most marginalized in our community.' On the other he was a purveyor of child pornography."
Elgersma asked for a sentence of between 12½ and 15½ years in prison.
Blomme's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, disputed the "double life" assertion, instead insisting Blomme had "a secret life" that was influenced by psychological factors and alcohol.
"What I see is not a judge who corrupted the office but a person who struggled with having a problem he didn't fully recognize," Van Wagner said. "He had a deviance. He blocked it out. He kept it secret."