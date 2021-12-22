Ex-Milwaukee County judge who distributed child porn sentenced to 9 years in prison

Blomme formally resigned from office on Sept. 1.

In a statement in court, Blomme apologized to the victims who appeared in the materials he distributed and admitted the fact that he was a children's court judge "makes my crimes more disgusting and outrageous."

"All I can say is I did keep my official duties and my criminal behavior separate," he said.

Blomme said he had spent his life in public service helping others. He came to Wisconsin knowing nobody, he said, and built a network of support. But because of his actions, he said, he betrayed the trust of those who believed in him.

"I can only hope that someday those people might forgive me," he said.

Blomme in part blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept him isolated even at work, for causing himself to become sexually preoccupied, anxious and depressed and to lead an unhealthy life that led to him "filling my head with images and videos to make myself whole."