Ex-Milwaukee County judge in prison for child porn loses law license

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked a law license from a former Milwaukee County juvenile court judge who had pleaded guilty to federal charges of transmitting child pornography.
The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the seriousness of Brett Blomme's misconduct while a judge merited the revocation of his law license, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Blomme's license was already suspended, but he had filed a “petition for the consensual revocation” of his license.
Blomme, of Cottage Grove, is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to two federal counts of distributing child pornography in September.
According to a criminal complaint, the state Department of Justice began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November 2020.
