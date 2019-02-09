A former Middleton woman whose gun was accidentally fired inside a car last year, killing a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced Friday to 13 months in jail as part of a sentence that includes the gun incident and two unrelated theft cases.
Sarae Barr, 19, of Chicago, received a sentence in the three cases that totaled three years of probation, with 13 months in jail to be served as a condition of her probation. Ten months of that jail time was for providing access to a gun to Amariah Kimbrew, who was playing with it, a witness said, when it went off, causing Kimbrew to be shot in the head June 13. She died two days later.
The jail time sought by prosecutors and Barr’s lawyer, and ultimately issued by Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland, was slightly longer than what was originally agreed to when Barr pleaded guilty to the charges against her in November. Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess said that after entering her pleas, Barr was involved in an incident in Chicago that Hess called “a material breach of the plea agreement,” and a new joint recommendation was hammered out with Barr’s lawyer, Michael Covey.
Covey declined to say in court what the Chicago incident involved because it is an ongoing case for which Barr has another attorney.
Members of Kimbrew’s family who came to court remembered the devastation that her death caused. Tasha McKenzie, reading a statement from Kimbrew’s mother, Martine Olle, said she wakes up most mornings still unable to believe her daughter is gone.
“Now I feel like I’m standing still,” Olle wrote. “My entire world has stopped. I feel like I have been cheated.”
A statement submitted to the court, written by a group of family members, described Kimbrew, a Monona Grove High School sophomore, as “a loving and caring and giving young child with a heart as big as the world. She was a friend to everyone she met, including Sarae Barr.”
But Barr, they wrote, “showed no mercy when she hid a weapon or discarded other valuable evidence. She showed no mercy running from a so-called friend who needed her the most. She showed no mercy leaving Amariah’s family with millions of questions that must go unanswered.”
Covey said that to himself and to her family, “Miss Barr has expressed enormous remorse and embarrassment and shame at the facts.”
Covey said Barr had been carrying around the gun. She and others including Kimbrew were in a car, and while stopped at the Kwik Trip at 4402 E. Buckeye Road, Kimbrew reached into Barr’s bag and took out the gun and was playing with it, posing for photos with it, when it went off.
“This case wasn’t a homicide, it wasn’t charged as a homicide. It was an accident,” Covey said.
Barr, he said, “freaked out” and made a bad decision when she grabbed the gun, threw it in a trash can and ran. But within a day, Covey said, she surrendered to police.
Hyland said prosecutors charged the case as it best fit the facts. Barr’s role, he said, wasn’t as someone who pulled the trigger and took the life of another. Instead, she made the gun available — “the means to provide that loss,” he said. Instead of taking the case to trial as she could have done, he said, Barr accepted responsibility for her part in Kimbrew’s death.
Barr spoke softly and briefly when given the chance, apologizing to Kimbrew’s family and to her own mother for behaving in a way that she wasn’t raised to behave.