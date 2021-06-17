 Skip to main content
Ex-Meriter surgeon not negligent in 2011 patient death, jury concludes
Ex-Meriter surgeon not negligent in 2011 patient death, jury concludes

A former UnityPoint Health-Meriter surgeon was not negligent in his care for a man who died after undergoing heart valve replacement and bypass surgery in 2011, a Dane County jury found Wednesday.

The jury of six men and six women who listened to evidence in a three-day trial this week before Circuit Judge Jacob Frost deliberated for about 90 minutes following closing arguments, then decided Dr. Sean Yetman was not negligent in his treatment of 77-year-old Thomas Pliner, who died on Aug. 17, 2011. 

Pliner's family sued Yetman and Meriter in 2016 alleging Yetman failed to meet the applicable standard of care by damaging a vein during the procedure, which caused uncontrollable bleeding and left Pliner on heart-lung bypass for more than eight hours.

Tim Casper, the lawyer for the Pliner family, said Thursday he intends to seek a new trial.

The statute of limitations in such cases is usually three years, but there is an exception if the discovery of the alleged negligence happened within five years. The jury found that Yetman's wife, Shirley Yetman, did not know before Aug. 12, 2015, about the alleged negligence leading to her husband's death.

Meriter was dismissed as a defendant earlier in the case.

Pliner

In his closing argument, Casper, asked for more than $1.3 million in compensation for Pliner's death. 

Casper argued that as a recent medical school graduate at the time, Yetman should not have been performing the surgery. He said Yetman, who was inexperienced, did the surgery in an attempt to gain favor from his colleagues.

"He should not have been in there," Casper told jurors. "He didn't know what he didn't know and shouldn't have been in there, because he didn't have any experience," Casper told jurors. 

Dr. Sean Yetman, formerly of UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

Yetman's lawyer, Mark Budzinski, countered that no evidence was presented that showed negligence or that Yetman was acting unreasonably. While the procedure Pliner underwent is generally routine, Budzinski said, variations in the anatomy of individuals, for example, can create risk, and even experienced surgeons can make similar mistakes.

"They have absolutely no credible evidence that Dr. Yetman exercised unreasonable negligent judgment," Budzinski said.

The verdicts do not end the case. Casper said Thursday he will file motions following the verdict to challenge pretrial rulings made by then-Circuit Judge Peter Anderson, the prior judge assigned the case, that kept Casper from presenting several key pieces of evidence. He said he will seek a new trial.

Among that evidence -- the fact that two of Yetman's seven surgical patients died, that Meriter fired Yetman just months after Pliner's death, and that Yetman surrendered his Wisconsin medical license in 2014 following an investigation by the state Medical Examining Board. 

He said he was also not allowed to tell jurors that Yetman now works at USA Vein Clinics in Brooklyn, New York, part of a chain of vein treatment clinics. 

"I think it is extremely unfair that pretrial rulings on evidence did not allow the jury to get a full picture in this case," Casper said. 

Budzinski did not immediately respond to a message. 

