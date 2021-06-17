Ex-Meriter surgeon not negligent in 2011 patient death, jury concludes

Casper argued that as a recent medical school graduate at the time, Yetman should not have been performing the surgery. He said Yetman, who was inexperienced, did the surgery in an attempt to gain favor from his colleagues.

"He should not have been in there," Casper told jurors. "He didn't know what he didn't know and shouldn't have been in there, because he didn't have any experience," Casper told jurors.

Yetman's lawyer, Mark Budzinski, countered that no evidence was presented that showed negligence or that Yetman was acting unreasonably. While the procedure Pliner underwent is generally routine, Budzinski said, variations in the anatomy of individuals, for example, can create risk, and even experienced surgeons can make similar mistakes.

"They have absolutely no credible evidence that Dr. Yetman exercised unreasonable negligent judgment," Budzinski said.

The verdicts do not end the case. Casper said Thursday he will file motions following the verdict to challenge pretrial rulings made by then-Circuit Judge Peter Anderson, the prior judge assigned the case, that kept Casper from presenting several key pieces of evidence. He said he will seek a new trial.