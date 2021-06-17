Ex-Meriter surgeon not negligent in 2011 patient death, jury concludes

A former UnityPoint Health-Meriter surgeon was not negligent in his care for a man who died after undergoing heart valve replacement and bypass surgery in 2011, a Dane County jury found Wednesday.
The jury of six men and six women who listened to evidence in a three-day trial this week before Circuit Judge Jacob Frost deliberated for about 90 minutes following closing arguments, then decided Dr. Sean Yetman was not negligent in his treatment of 77-year-old Thomas Pliner, who died on Aug. 17, 2011.
Pliner's family sued Yetman and Meriter in 2016 alleging Yetman failed to meet the applicable standard of care by damaging a vein during the procedure, which caused uncontrollable bleeding and left Pliner on heart-lung bypass for more than eight hours.
Tim Casper, the lawyer for the Pliner family, said Thursday he intends to seek a new trial.
The statute of limitations in such cases is usually three years, but there is an exception if the discovery of the alleged negligence happened within five years. The jury found that Yetman's wife, Shirley Yetman, did not know before Aug. 12, 2015, about the alleged negligence leading to her husband's death.
Meriter was dismissed as a defendant earlier in the case.
In his closing argument, Casper, asked for more than $1.3 million in compensation for Pliner's death.
Casper argued that as a recent medical school graduate at the time, Yetman should not have been performing the surgery. He said Yetman, who was inexperienced, did the surgery in an attempt to gain favor from his colleagues.
"He should not have been in there," Casper told jurors. "He didn't know what he didn't know and shouldn't have been in there, because he didn't have any experience," Casper told jurors.
Yetman's lawyer, Mark Budzinski, countered that no evidence was presented that showed negligence or that Yetman was acting unreasonably. While the procedure Pliner underwent is generally routine, Budzinski said, variations in the anatomy of individuals, for example, can create risk, and even experienced surgeons can make similar mistakes.
"They have absolutely no credible evidence that Dr. Yetman exercised unreasonable negligent judgment," Budzinski said.
The verdicts do not end the case. Casper said Thursday he will file motions following the verdict to challenge pretrial rulings made by then-Circuit Judge Peter Anderson, the prior judge assigned the case, that kept Casper from presenting several key pieces of evidence. He said he will seek a new trial.
Among that evidence -- the fact that two of Yetman's seven surgical patients died, that Meriter fired Yetman just months after Pliner's death, and that Yetman surrendered his Wisconsin medical license in 2014 following an investigation by the state Medical Examining Board.
He said he was also not allowed to tell jurors that Yetman now works at USA Vein Clinics in Brooklyn, New York, part of a chain of vein treatment clinics.
"I think it is extremely unfair that pretrial rulings on evidence did not allow the jury to get a full picture in this case," Casper said.
Budzinski did not immediately respond to a message.
Zorba Paster: Health advice from 2020
Catch up on any health advice from Dr. Zorba Paster you may have missed in 2020
We are at the end of a strange, unpredictable and unusual year — one that deserves resolutions, as does every year.
Atrial fibrillation can cause strokes, but studies have not found fish oil, vitamin D or other supplements to be effective.
Some columns are a bit more fun than others. This is one of my funnest — holiday gift suggestions.
The incentive for getting a COVID-19 vaccine might be that you don’t have to wear a mask, you can travel on an airplane, or you can go to theaters.
You can buy one that uses LED technology for about $35.
So much to miss. So much to mourn. So difficult to navigate.
Studies show those who take more steps and spend more time standing, rather than sitting, live longer lives.
The flu shot protects you from a nasty virus that makes you miserable.
The upside might be important, especially during the influenza and COVID season coming up.
Peer relations play an important role for children’s emotional and social development and may have considerable long-term implications on their health.
Studies show better hearing could help prevent dementia.
There is no one correct answer for everyone.
Six out of 10 people who used the weighted blanket had a significant 50% improvement based on standardized sleep scores, compared with the control group.
What do we know about asthma? We talk a lot about heart disease, stroke, cancer, and, of course, COVID-19, but we don’t spend as much time tal…
Let’s talk aspirin — daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks. But before we discuss this, gentle readers, let’s discuss the Webster’s dictionar…
Every year at this time, I think of falls. Falls are not seasonal, but so many Wisconsinites are up on ladders at this time of year cleaning o…
Every year at this time I get allergy questions. Spring or fall is the peak time in Wisconsin, but if you live in Arizona, which some of my re…
So let me paint a picture. You’re thinking of going to your favorite barber or salon and you’re worried about COVID-19.
Exercise, exercise, exercise. What’s good for your heart is good for your brain.
Bottom line first: Probiotics might help your depression. Surprised? I sure was when I reviewed this article – so let’s dig into the data.
Dear Doc: I’ve suffered from depression for years and years. I’ve been on lots of antidepressants. They work, but I still don’t feel like I th…
Weight loss. Weight loss. Weight loss. As you can imagine I get lots of questions about how to shed those extra pounds. I do my usual song – e…
I was a smoker. I’ve mentioned this before – I often mention this to my patients. I thought it was cool to smoke in college. Back in the day, …
As of this writing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that for every one case of COVID-19 found, there are 12 cases not…
Let’s check out some fascinating information out of Washington State, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Pub…
Many of my patients want to be tested for COVID-19. Why? You know why. They want to know if they have it.
Dear Doc: I have a good friend with post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military. He’s gone to counseling and tried antidepres…
Dear Doc: I have been known to drink too much one day have an awful hangover the next. I’ve heard of a lot of remedies for that awful feeling …
Dear Doc: I’m a 50-year-old guy who needs a colonoscopy — at least that’s what my doctor and my wife say. I exercise, I eat right, I have no f…
Can apple cider vinegar really be a cure for obesity? Well, don’t believe everything you might read.
Dear Doc: I have migraines, have since I was 5 years old. I take medications, beta blockers, to help control them. They work, but not all the time.
Back to sleep. That’s the mantra — the right mantra — for infants.
I’ve been thinking a lot about resiliency. Perhaps you have, too.
Bathing. I have fond memories of sitting in a bathtub as a kid. Putting in bubble bath, playing with those funny rubber ducks – and as a young…
I have received lots and lots of questions concerning COVID-19. It’s clearly on all of our minds.
Years ago — sometimes it seems like eons ago — I wrote a book and did a PBS special called “The Longevity Code: Your Personal Prescription for…
Dear Readers: I’d like to identify, clarify and otherwise elucidate some facts and fictions, questions from my loyal listeners, viewers and re…
Gentle readers, this is the second of two columns. The first dealt with COVID-19 itself, the virus that is changing our society.
My dear readers, we are in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. I know I’m not telling you something you don’t know already. What you might not …
I talk a lot about exercise – doing something to keep yourself in top health. And I chime in all the time about getting kids to go outdoors an…
Let’s talk about booze. I’ve lived in Wisconsin most of my life. When my kids come over, we usually head to the fridge for a cold brew. It’s o…
It may seem like I talk about vaccines too much, but not really. Estimates are that we’ve saved more lives from vaccines than from penicillin …
More updates from the recent Mayo Clinic conference in Hawaii that I attended.
Keeping up to date — that is the goal of every health care provider. We do it on the web, by reading books and journals, going to lectures, et…
My wife, Penelope, and I love going to cultural events — theater, concerts, art museums. If there’s an event in town, we’re on it.
Walk down the street anywhere in the world and you’ll see people staring at their cell phones. How many times have you almost bumped into them…
There are a ton of self-help books out there — all you have to do is go into a bookstore, a brick and mortar one, to see the shelves lined wit…
OK, the holidays are over. The New Year’s resolutions have come and gone. So let’s get down to brass tacks and talk about that cold of yours.
Dear Doc: I’m upset. My 12 year old went to a friend’s house where he played with a gun. It was unloaded, but geez, it’s not safe.
Dear Doc: I don’t think I have seen you address this issue. I am prone to sudden and emergency requirements to find a bathroom with just two t…