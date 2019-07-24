A not-guilty plea was entered Tuesday for a former Franklin Elementary School gym teacher after a judge found probable cause to order a trial on a child abuse charge for an incident at the school in April.
A lawyer for Christopher Rumbelow, 60, of Madison, argued at a preliminary hearing that there was no evidence Rumbelow acted recklessly when he pushed open a door at the school, which struck a boy who had left Rumbelow’s gym class and was standing outside the door.
The boy had twice closed the door and was kicking at it, a criminal complaint states.
The boy was struck on the head and sustained a bump and a small gash. The child abuse charge requires that it be proven Rumbelow was acting recklessly when he caused injury to the boy.
“This was an accident, plain and simple, a result of something that people do every single day,” Rumbelow’s lawyer, Jordan Loeb, said, referring to the act of opening a door.
But Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland disagreed, in part because the door had no window through which the boy could be seen on the other side, making it reckless on Rumbelow’s part to forcefully push the door open, and because Rumbelow had to have known the boy was there when he pushed the door back open.
“The fact that the child was on the other side kicking it,” Hyland said, “makes an unreasonable risk of harm to the child.”
A criminal complaint filed in May charged Rumbelow for the April 1 incident. Madison Police Detective Danielle Hall testified Tuesday that she attended a Safe Harbor interview with the boy, whose age is 8 or 9, where he described leaving the class after being told he had to be in a small group with another student who had been mean to him.
Hall said the boy said he left the class, but returned to the gym. He closed a door into the gym, which Rumbelow then reopened. The boy shut the door again and kicked at it, and Rumbelow forcefully swung it open, striking the boy, Hall said.
Rumbelow, who was initially placed on leave after the incident, is no longer employed by the Madison School District, district spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson said by email. She did not provide any details about his departure and did not immediately respond to further questions.