Ex-Madison teacher allegedly 'slammed' door on 2nd grader's face on 'accident,' defense argues

A former gym teacher at a Madison elementary school who opened a door into a second grader's head did so on "accident," his defense attorney argued Tuesday, but a prosecutor said the teacher was "acting recklessly."
"He slammed the door on my face," the boy, who was 8 at the time, told a forensic interviewer in a video shown to the court during trial Tuesday.
Christopher Rumbelow, 62, is facing a felony child abuse charge for allegedly recklessly causing harm to the 8-year-old during the incident at Franklin Elementary School on April 1, 2019.
Defense attorney Jordan Loeb said Rumbelow did push open a door into the boy's forehead, causing a bump and a small abrasion. The boy had left Rumbelow's gym class and was standing outside, opening and closing the door and kicking it. But Loeb said Rumbelow never intended to hurt the boy.
"This was an unfortunate accident, not a crime," Loeb argued in his opening statement.
To be found guilty, Rumbelow must have caused the harm recklessly, meaning his actions created an "unreasonable risk of harm" and showed a "conscious disregard for the safety" of the boy, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese said.
Prosecutor Lillian Nelson said the evidence in the case will show that Rumbelow "was acting recklessly."
"(Rumbelow) pushes the door open so forcefully and so hard that the handle that's on the door smacks (the victim) in the head, gives him a huge bruise and a cut on his head," Nelson said.
Cynthia Lovell, the school nurse, said the boy had a one-inch long bump on his head, about one-fourth of an inch wide, with a half-inch superficial cut. She said there were occasional dots of fresh blood.
Loeb characterized Rumbelow's opening of the door as a bit "faster" than when he opened it the first time because Rumbelow was frustrated that the boy was disturbing class by opening and slamming doors.
Two school social workers, who were there to support the boy because of his behavioral issues, said Rumbelow first went over to a set of double doors and opened one to tell the boy to stop banging and kicking on the doors. The boy had left gym class because he was upset that he had been partnered with another student who had been mean to him.
Hannah Matti, one of the social workers, was sitting on the floor by the boy, trying to get him to calm down. She said Rumbelow grabbed the boy's arm when he came over the first time.
Rumbelow left, and the boy stayed in the same spot, continuing to kick the door, Matti said. Rumbelow returned and opened the same door the boy was behind "pretty quickly," she said.
"I would say he forcefully opened the door," Matti said.
The doors were heavy and wooden with no windows, according to photos and witness testimony.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland has said it was reckless for Rumbelow to forcefully push the door open because there was no window for him to see where the boy was. He noted that Rumbelow had to have known the boy was right behind the door because the boy was on the other side, kicking it.
Rumbelow is no longer employed by the Madison School District. His trial is set to continue Wednesday morning.
He faces up to one-and-a-half years in prison and two years of extended supervision for the charge.