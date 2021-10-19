Ex-Madison teacher allegedly 'slammed' door on 2nd-grader's face by 'accident,' defense argues

"(Rumbelow) pushes the door open so forcefully and so hard that the handle that's on the door smacks (the victim) in the head, gives him a huge bruise and a cut on his head," Nelson said.

Cynthia Lovell, the school nurse, said the boy had a one-inch long bump on his head, about a quarter of an inch wide, with a half-inch superficial cut. She said there were occasional dots of fresh blood.

Loeb characterized Rumbelow's opening of the door as a bit "faster" than when he opened it the first time because Rumbelow was frustrated that the boy was disturbing class by opening and slamming doors.

Two school social workers, who were there to support the boy because of his behavioral issues, said Rumbelow first went over to a set of double doors and opened one to tell the boy to stop banging and kicking on the doors. The boy had left gym class because he was upset that he had been partnered with another student who had been mean to him.

Hannah Matti, one of the social workers, was sitting on the floor by the boy, trying to get him to calm down. She said Rumbelow grabbed the boy's arm when he came over the first time.