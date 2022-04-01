Ex-Ladysmith teacher gets 20 years in prison for producing, possessing child porn involving girls, 13 and 11

A former teacher at Ladysmith High School was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography involving a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, authorities reported.

McKenzie W. Johnson, 35, who pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 13, also was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea.

In March 2021, the mother of a 13-year-old California girl called law enforcement, reporting that she discovered explicit messages between her daughter and a man later identified as Johnson. Authorities executed a search warrant at Johnson’s Ladysmith home and found numerous images and videos he recorded of livestreams of the 13-year-old engaging in sexually explicit conduct, O’Shea said in a statement.

They also found a video the defendant recorded of a livestream of an 11-year-old, in which the defendant instructs her on performing sexually explicit acts, O’Shea said.

In sentencing, Conley expressed concerned that Johnson left his job at a hospital to become a teacher of students of the age he was attracted to, saying that the defendant teaching children was like an alcoholic going to a bar.

The charges against Johnson were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ladysmith School District, and the Fontana, California Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.