Ex-Girl Scouts leader acquitted of sex assault charge

A Dane County jury deliberated for more than four hours Wednesday before it acquitted a former Sun Prairie Girl Scouts troop leader of child sexual assault.
The jury of eight women and four men found Steven C. Faust, 51, not guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child involving a girl, now 15 years old, who told police Faust had touched her inappropriately on dozens of occasions at his home while she was between the ages of 5 and 10.
"Steve Faust is really grateful that we have jury trials, and he's really thankful that the system continues to work," said his lawyer, Chris Van Wagner. He said the case unnecessarily and possibly irreversibly trashed the reputation of someone who was honored by the Girl Scouts only three weeks before his arrest.
In closing arguments Wednesday that finished the two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, Van Wagner said he never accused the girl of lying, asserting instead that she didn't correctly remember events from 10 years ago. He also said the proof offered by the prosecution was not nearly enough to take the girl's assertions beyond a "maybe," far short of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt that the jury had to find to convict Faust.
"At the end of this case, you will reach 'maybe,'" Van Wagner told jurors, "but I don't think you'll get any farther."
In particular, Van Wagner cast doubt on the girl's account of what she said was the first assault, which happened at a 2010 sleepover after a birthday party for Faust's daughter at his home. A friend of the Fausts who testified Wednesday said she helped out at the party and recalls there was no movie shown afterward and no sleepover by anyone. She testified she didn't recall anyone besides herself and her own daughter remaining behind at the Faust home after the party ended.
The girl testified Tuesday she was seated on a sofa next to Faust, watching a movie on TV, when he touched her inappropriately. She claimed subsequent assaults followed the same pattern. Despite others being in the room when the incidents occurred, she said nobody else saw what happened.
"The one thing she's absolutely certain of, you cannot be," Van Wagner told the jury.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown told the jury during his closing argument that a nearly two-hour recorded police interview with Faust showed that despite Faust's denials, the girl was telling the truth. Brown asserted Faust did not specifically deny that the events happened, only that he couldn't remember things. Otherwise, Brown said, Faust corroborated what the girl said.
Brown said jurors who listed to the interview never heard Faust tell detectives, "No way. I didn't do that."