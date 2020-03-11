Ex-Girl Scouts leader acquitted of sex assault charge

A Dane County jury deliberated for more than four hours Wednesday before it acquitted a former Sun Prairie Girl Scouts troop leader of child sexual assault.

The jury of eight women and four men found Steven C. Faust, 51, not guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child involving a girl, now 15 years old, who told police Faust had touched her inappropriately on dozens of occasions at his home while she was between the ages of 5 and 10.

"Steve Faust is really grateful that we have jury trials, and he's really thankful that the system continues to work," said his lawyer, Chris Van Wagner. He said the case unnecessarily and possibly irreversibly trashed the reputation of someone who was honored by the Girl Scouts only three weeks before his arrest.

In closing arguments Wednesday that finished the two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, Van Wagner said he never accused the girl of lying, asserting instead that she didn't correctly remember events from 10 years ago. He also said the proof offered by the prosecution was not nearly enough to take the girl's assertions beyond a "maybe," far short of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt that the jury had to find to convict Faust.

"At the end of this case, you will reach 'maybe,'" Van Wagner told jurors, "but I don't think you'll get any farther."