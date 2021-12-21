Ex-Fitchburg council candidate charged in crash that killed public broadcasting's Gene Purcell

Youmas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

Purcell was a longtime figure in public broadcasting in Wisconsin, and in 2018 he became director of Wisconsin Public Media, which is the parent organization of Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television, now called PBS Wisconsin.

An autopsy found Purcell died from blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the crash.

In February, Youmas survived a three-way primary for a seat on the Fitchburg City Council but dropped out of the race because she intended to move. That left former mayor Jay Allen to be elected to the seat in the April 6 general election.

According to the complaint:

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. At the scene, Youmas told police she was driving and the motorcycle cut in front of her. Her car continued and crashed into the pole and rolled onto its side.

A witness working in a nearby building told police he heard a loud crash, looked up and saw a car airborne and hit a utility pole, causing it to snap in half and an electrical transformer to explode. The man said he had worked with Purcell for 20 years and knew he was trying to turn left into the driveway.