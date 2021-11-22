Ex-doctor sentenced to 4½ years in prison for Medicare fraud scheme

A former Edgerton doctor was sentenced Monday to 4½ years in prison for taking part in a multi-million dollar Medicare fraud scheme, from which he netted less than $300,000.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson said that although he generally doubts the impact of criminal sentences on the behavior of other people, the sentence he handed down to Dr. Ravi Murali, 39, is "one of those cases" showing others "the consequences will be severe" when someone uses his education and credentials to defraud the government on this scale.
In March, Murali pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud, one of 12 counts he faced after he was indicted in June 2020. He declined to speak at Monday's sentencing hearing, but in March Murali admitted to Peterson he prescribed unnecessary medical braces without examining patients, causing unnecessary billing to Medicare, while knowing what he was doing was "deceptive and fraudulent."
Murali said at the time, "I was just trying to get by."
In May, Murali was ordered by the state Medical Examining Board to surrender his medical license.
Under advisory federal sentencing guidelines, Murali had faced between 5¼ and 6½ years in prison. The maximum sentence for the crime is 10 years.
There was some disagreement between the federal probation office, which issues a presentence report, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Corey whether Murali's role in the larger scheme was minimal or minor, a distinction that carries some weight under the sentencing guidelines.
The probation office wrote that Murali's scheme was "minimal," indicating he had little knowledge of the scheme other than his direct role, while Corey maintained Murali's role was "minor," that he had more of an understanding of the greater scheme. Despite finding Murali's role was minor, Peterson's sentence for Murali falls below the advisory guidelines.
As part of his guilty plea, Murali was expected to provide helpful information that will assist prosecutors looking for others involved in the scheme, which resulted in fraudulent billings to Medicare of $26 million, of which Medicare paid $13 million.
Murali made $30 from each telemedicine consult he completed between January 2017 and January 2020. At that time he was working as a physician for various telemedicine companies and signed orders containing false statements for medical braces for ankles, backs, shoulders, wrists and hands, all for Medicare beneficiaries.
For his part, Murali made $291,480, which he was ordered to pay back in restitution as part of his sentence.
Murali's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, said Murali's actions were "not straight greed" but were a convenient and easy way for Murali to make money while he figured out what to do with his medical career. The money Murali made, compared to the amount the overall scheme netted, Van Wagner said, "was stunning it is so little," but the volume of orders Murali signed was great.