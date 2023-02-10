A former state correctional officer at Oakhill Correctional Institution in Fitchburg was sentenced Friday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to delivering illegal items to an inmate there.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz also sentenced Adam J. Green, 45, to 10 days in jail, but ordered the jail term stayed in exchange for community service.

A second felony count, delivery of marijuana, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Green was charged in August 2020 with delivering items such as a cellphone and chewing tobacco to an inmate, Christopher D. Lohry. He resigned in June of that year when the investigation came to light.

A complaint charged that through Lohry's cousin, arrangements were made to have Green bring the items into the prison for Lohry, who at the time was serving sentences for convictions from Winnebago and Brown counties. By the time he and Green were charged, Lohry had been released from prison.

The complaint states Lohry told investigators he didn't pay Green to bring anything into Oakhill, but gave him a small amount of the marijuana that was brought in.

Lohry, 34, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to possessing illegal items and was sentenced to six months in jail. A warrant was issued for him in April 2022, however, after he failed to report to jail as ordered, according to court records.

