Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...THROUGH 10 AM. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS. IT'S A BIT PATCHY IN NATURE AND CAN CATCH UNAWARE MOTORISTS OFF GUARD. BE CAREFUL THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...EXPECT SLOWER TRAVEL TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&