Ex-Columbus mayor pleads guilty to bank fraud in grocery store loan scheme

Former Columbus Mayor Michael Eisenga pleaded guilty Thursday to bank fraud for actions he took to secure a $6.9 million loan for a grocery store development in Columbus that he now admits were fraudulent.

"Unfortunately, it's all true, your honor," Eisenga, 49, told U.S. District Judge William Conley.

"What I did, your honor, was I created a fake lease showing that there was a lease between a third party grocery chain and the LLC that owned the grocery store building," Eisenga said at his plea hearing, held by video conference. "And I used that to obtain financing from Alliant Credit Union. I knew at the time that I did that that the lease was a false lease and that I did not, in fact, have a lease with that grocery store chain."

According to an indictment issued against Eisenga in October, Eisenga claimed to Alliant, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, that the grocery store property was under lease to Festival Foods, and that the lease was guaranteed by Supervalu Holdings, Inc. But neither representation was true.

The loan was signed on March 3, 2017. Alliant told investigators it would not have issued the loan to Eisenga without the lease and the guarantee.