Ex-CEO of northwestern Wisconsin casino has tax evasion charges added to embezzling charges, authorities say

The former general manger and CEO of Turtle Lake Casino in northwestern Wisconsin now faces tax evasion charges in addition to embezzling charges in a grand jury indictment, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Leva Oustigoff Jr., 59, of Cumberland, is charged in a superseding indictment with eight counts of embezzlement and four counts of filing a false income tax return. Oustigoff previously was charged with just the embezzlement counts in an indictment returned by the grand jury on Oct. 21. O’Shea said.

The superseding indictment alleges that while employed as general manager and CEO of the Turtle Lake Casino operated by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians in Turtle Lake, Oustigoff embezzled and willfully misapplied money of the casino on eight occasions from Dec. 18, 2015 through Jan. 18, 2018 totaling $72,634, O’Shea said.

The superseding indictment also charges Oustigoff with filing false income tax returns that underreported his income for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, O’Shea said.

If convicted, Oustigoff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each embezzlement count, and three years on each tax count.